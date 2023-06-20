The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government to develop affordable housing fund as part of $345 million budget 2023-24 package

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Chief Minister Andrew Barr. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

There will be a focus on increasing the number of long-term affordable rental properties in Canberra with the ACT government to develop a new fund to help community housing providers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.