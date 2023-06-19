The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Garran Surge Centre to be removed 'as soon as possible' in ACT 2023-24 budget

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated June 20 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 8:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garran Surge Centre reaching capacity during the pandemic and its operation. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Garran Surge Centre reaching capacity during the pandemic and its operation. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The old Garran Surge Centre is set to be removed "as soon as possible" as part of the upcoming ACT budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.