A new builder has been locked in to replace PBS Building and complete the construction of 45 homes in Ginninderry.
Work on the homes stalled in March when the Canberra-based construction company entered voluntary administration, impacting more than 80 projects across three states and territories.
Another Canberra building company, Nikias Diamond, will step in to continue building the Ginninderry properties from mid-July.
It is expected the homes, located in Strathnairn, will be completed between January and August 2024.
Ginninderry project director Stephen Harding said buyers had been informed of the delays.
"Whilst the circumstances that have led to these delays are regrettable, we want to assure all purchasers that we are fully dedicated to completing their flexi-living homes at the price that they were purchased in 2021, and we look forward to welcoming them into the community," he said.
The group said the revised completion dates were necessary to reorganise trades and allow adequate time to complete any rectification works.
Ginninderry is a joint venture between the ACT government and Riverview Group located on the ACT and NSW border. It is expected to include about 11,500 homes and 30,000 residents.
PBS Building was engaged by Ginninderry to build 45 "flexi-living" homes, a type of property described by the joint venture as "interlocking, individually titled homes" offering lower price points and reduced maintenance. Buyers were subject to eligibility criteria.
The Strathnairn homes were one of PBS Building's 24 active projects at the time of voluntary administration, including 11 projects in the ACT, eight in NSW and five in Queensland.
In April it was estimated five PBS companies owed creditors more than $63.6 million.
Following a Federal Court extension, administrator RSM Australia has until June 30 to lodge the final creditors' report and until July 7 to hold the second creditors' meeting, when the future of the PBS companies will be determined.
Replacement builders have previously been announced for a number of PBS Building's former jobs.
Construction Control was appointed in March to take over the Belconnen Markets redevelopment, which is on track to open in November.
Doma also secured a replacement builder in March, appointing local builder Bloc to complete its 16-storey residential project, The Melrose in Woden.
In April, developer Stockland confirmed national construction firm Patterson Building Group would step in to complete the first stage of its residential project The Parks in Red Hill.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
