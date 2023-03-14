The Canberra Times
Doma appoints Bloc to replace PBS Building at The Melrose development in Woden

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
An artist's impression of The Melrose in Woden. Picture supplied

Developer Doma has secured a replacement builder for its major residential project in Woden, just over a week after PBS Building walked off the job.

