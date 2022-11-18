The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Doma submits development application for The Hunter in Woden, the final stage in its Melrose precinct

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of The Hunter, the final stage in Doma's mixed-use precinct in Woden. Picture Stewart Architecture

Canberra developer Doma has submitted plans for 189 apartments in Woden, marking the fourth and final stage of its 670-unit Melrose Drive project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.