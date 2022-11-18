Canberra developer Doma has submitted plans for 189 apartments in Woden, marking the fourth and final stage of its 670-unit Melrose Drive project.
The fourth stage was originally planned as a commercial office block, however the developer is now proposing another residential tower in its place.
The decision was due to a "lack of commitment from Commonwealth tenants and the significant interest in the residential apartments within the precinct", the development application states.
It will be known as The Hunter and will comprise one- and two-bedroom apartments across two buildings, 16 and 18 storeys in height.
One ground-floor commercial space is also planned.
In its application, the developer said flexibility of the site was always envisaged in the project's masterplan.
"Whilst the residential proposal is taller than the previous office concept, the building footprint is the same and the built form above podium is separated by a wide interface to improve solar access within the site," the documents stated.
Once complete, the entire precinct will include 670 dwellings across four stages.
Alongside The Hunter is The Melrose, currently under construction with 185 apartments, and The Charlotte, with 207 apartments.
Another stage, The Bowen, will offer 89 dwellings, each to be sold through the ACT government's affordable housing scheme.
The precinct sits on a 11,212-square-metre block of land that Doma bought from the ACT government for $12.5 million in 2020.
Block 2, Section 180, Phillip has frontages to Melrose Drive, Furzer Street, Corinna Street and Garth Close.
The Hunter apartments have been released for sale, with a one-bedroom option starting at $419,000 and $586,900 for a two-bedroom unit.
Communal areas will include a rooftop heated pool, barbecue area and a wellness centre. A total of 205 car spaces have also been planned.
Josh Reid, director of land marketing at Colliers, the agency marketing the homes for sale, said The Hunter will offer "a new level of designer living" in Woden town centre.
Doma were also behind the redevelopment of the Alexander and Albemarle buildings, former public servant offices across the road from The Melrose apartments.
Completion of The Hunter is slated for the end of 2025. Public submissions on the development application close on December 7.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
