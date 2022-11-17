The Canberra Times
JWLand proposes 885 residential and build-to-rent apartments in Belconnen town centre

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 17 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 1:25pm
Canberra developer JWLand is proposing 885 apartments across two new buildings in Belconnen. Picture supplied

Canberra developer JWLand has released initial plans for an 885-apartment complex in the heart of Belconnen, on a site once earmarked for a mixed-use development with 550 dwellings.

