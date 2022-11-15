Plans for a residential development adjacent to the Kippax shops have been released, with the developer proposing more than double the permitted number of dwellings on the site.
A five-storey building has been proposed for block 5, section 53 Holt with 76 apartments, plus commercial units on the ground floor.
When the Suburban Land Agency sold the block earlier this year, it stipulated a maximum of 30 dwellings were permitted on the site.
The block sold at auction in June for $4,025,000 to a company named GVD Land Company 2 Pty Ltd.
The company's director, Houman Farzan, was unable to be reached for comment.
On behalf of the developer, Canberra Town Planning is undertaking community consultation ahead of a formal development application submission.
The development site is currently occupied by a car park and is bordered by Hardwick Crescent and Kippax Place.
The site is located steps away from Kippax shops and next to a petrol station.
"The residential development will have good access to facilities and services for the future resident population including on road cycling routes and community routes," the development website stated.
Designed by Kasparek Architects, the proposed development also includes a communal rooftop area with pergolas and barbecue facilities.
The block, marketed for sale by the Suburban Land Agency as Holt Central, includes conditions such as a requirement for all-electric connections, rather than gas connections, and infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging.
In its sales brochure, the agency stated it was seeking "visionary developers to help shape a new future for Holt and the Kippax group centre" through the release of the site.
The Kippax group centre masterplan, released in March 2019, identified the block as an opportunity for residential development as part of an expansion of the retail shops.
In August this year, the ACT government released preliminary designs for upgrades at the Kippax shops.
An information session for the development proposal has been scheduled for November 24.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
