A Fyshwick business group wants to move the Canberra Railway Station and rail line to make way for a light rail corridor which would stimulate an area they say has too long "been forgotten by planners and decision makers".
The proposal would see the train station moved and converted into a multi-modal hub at the edge of Fyshwick, replacing parts of the current train line with a light rail corridor that could link into the future City to Airport line.
The railway link between Canberra and NSW would remain intact beyond changes to the line in the ACT.
This would be complemented by a "green spine" featuring pedestrian and cycle paths, as well a two development corridors on either side of the line which could feature medium density housing.
Fyshwick Business Association president Rob Evans said the so-called "Eastwick Greenline" light rail corridor would deliver access to Manuka Oval, the Kingston Arts Precinct, Kingston Foreshore, East Lake, Jerrabomberra, Wetlands, Fyshwick Markets, CIT Fyshwick, Dairy Road, central and east Fyshwick and then on to both Canberra Airport and Queanbeyan along different routes.
"The east end of Fyshwick is the perfect place for a brand-new, multi-modal transit hub where heavy rail meets light rail and which would provide a fitting arrival to the national capital for people travelling by train instead of the brown box with zero amenity or connectivity that is currently Canberra station," Mr Evans said in a statement.
"The hub would also include park-and-ride and end-of-journey facilities for active travellers.
"People could arrive in Canberra and jump on the light rail or bus to wherever they want to go across the city in a seamless public transport network."
The proposal was unveiled at an event on Thursday morning, with business association members in attendance alongside ACT senator David Pocock.
The proposal has not been incorporated into territory government plans, however drafts of Canberra's future planning guidelines have marked the line as a "strategic investigation corridor".
Current plans for a future City to Airport line see a dead-end stop at Fyshwick, and at the airport, leaving parts of the area unconnected.
"Our route now turns left off Wentworth Avenue and goes down the existing railway corridor then around through a multimodal hub at the end of East Fyshwick, through to the airport," Mr Evans said.
The current train station is a "strange place in Canberra", right in the middle of Canberra, Stewart Architecture Director Felicity Stewart said.
"If we move it back and have all sorts of other things coinciding, people can come in from Queanbeyan in their car, park and ride, jump on their bike and off they go into Canberra," Ms Stewart said.
"We just think that's so much more important than the retention of the existing railway station."
Mr Evans said potential residential development would be more concentrated towards Fyshwick, though it is not clear how many dwellings could be delivered.
"We're talking tens of thousands of people along this if you were to do the full corridor, but it's a massive urban renewal project," Ms Stewart said.
"It's about eight times the size of East Lake, it's really worth considering, and that's what we're asking the government to do."
The plans could open Fyshwick up to the rest of Canberra, Mr Evans said.
"Fyshwick continues to go on as it is now, but it's struggling, it's really really difficult in Fyshwick to get from from north to south, for example," he said.
"This will open Fyshwick right up, this will enable Fyshwick to be a better place for all Canberrans."
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
