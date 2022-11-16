The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Urbanistik plans to develop retirement village, aged care facility on historic Gungahlin Homestead site

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie Schlosser, development manager, and Clare Gilligan, the general manager of Urbanistik. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Gungahlin Homestead could be restored as a community facility at the heart of a "substantive" retirement village and aged care facility, planned for the block under private ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.