Euan Stewart was refused bail at the ACT Magistrates Court for alleged forgery charges

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
November 17 2022 - 5:30am
Euan Stewart, who was refused bail. Picture Facebook

A man reportedly sent fake medical certificates with "poorly written sentences" in an attempt to avoid court for previous alleged offences.

