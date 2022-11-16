A man reportedly sent fake medical certificates with "poorly written sentences" in an attempt to avoid court for previous alleged offences.
Euan Graham Thomas Stewart, 35, appeared via audio-visual link on Wednesday from the Alexander Maconochie Centre to make a second bail application.
Stewart has been charged with six counts of forgery and two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm earlier this month at the ACT Magistrates Court. He has not entered pleas.
In alleged facts tendered to the court, on October 14, prosecutor Emma Roff contacted police after reportedly receiving suspicious medical certificates allegedly emailed by Stewart to the court and Department of Public Prosecutions seeking adjournments.
Police found the certificates, purportedly from a medical centre in Phillip, to have "inconsistencies".
These allegedly included the practice's name not being listed, "poorly written sentences", spelling errors including a misspelling of the practice's street address and "obvious shading behind sentences to suggest they were altered".
Police contacted the medical centre's reception staff who confirmed Stewart had not attended the clinic on any of the dates listed on the five certificates and he had not been a patient since January 2021.
A few days later, another certificate was allegedly emailed to the DPP, advising Stewart was "too unwell" to attend court that day. However, when police contacted the medical practice, they again said Stewart had not attended.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS
The certificates were allegedly submitted via various email accounts, including one with Stewart's name, another from his workplace and one from his former partner's account.
Police executed a search warrant at Stewart's Oaks Estate home about 5.31am on November 4, advising he was under arrest for alleged forgery offences.
The alleged facts state Stewart participated in an interview "where he made admissions to forging at least one of the doctor's certificates".
Stewart also allegedly said he had not attended the medical practice in about a year and he was avoiding court in the fear he would be deported back to Scotland as he does not hold permanent residency in Australia.
Police also reportedly located an imitation pistol and a prohibited extendable baton and while being questioned, Stewart allegedly said, "if I do forgery it's for my own benefit, not to rip someone off".
The defendant also has other charges including two counts of driving while disqualified, one count of damaging property and one count of possessing an offensive weapon.
On Wednesday, during his second bail application, Stewart's defence lawyer Ellie Wallis said he may have a spot in residential rehabilitation for drug and alcohol support and he was willing to promise $5000 surety to the court.
Stewart admitted he "need[ed] to wake up" from his "stupidity" and that he needed "something to change before I get put in jail" and for the first time in 25 years he was asking for serious drug and alcohol help.
Ms Roff argued this did not amount to an exceptional circumstance and special magistrate Margaret Hunter agreed, denying Stewart's bail.
Stewart is due to appear back in court later this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.