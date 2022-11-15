The Canberra Times
ACT court refuses bail for Department of Social Services public servant for alleged assault charges

Olivia Ireland
Olivia Ireland
November 16 2022 - 5:30am
A public servant sobbed in court as he was ordered to remain behind bars for allegedly assaulting a woman, leaving her fearful he would kill her and her children by setting her house on fire.

