A killer's getaway driver admitted helping the murderer flee the scene of a fatal Canberra shooting, with the intention of helping him escape apprehension or prosecution.
Dunlop man Reatile Ncube, 19, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a charge of being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Glenn Walewicz, 48.
The particulars of the charge stated that he assisted another person, who had carried out the murder, believing at the time they had committed a lesser offence.
According to the charge, Ncube acted while under the impression the killer had used an offensive weapon in circumstances likely to endanger life or cause grievous bodily harm.
The teenager, wearing a blue suit, answered "yes, your honour" when magistrate Beth Campbell asked him to confirm he was pleading guilty.
Agreed facts outlining the offending of Ncube, who has been behind bars on remand since his arrest in June, are yet to be tendered to the court.
However, police and prosecutors have previously alleged Ncube and various others attended the Holt home of fellow alleged accessory Nicole Williams on June 10 last year.
Williams, aged in her late 30s, is accused of dispatching her much younger alleged co-offenders to carry out a home invasion against two drug dealers who owed her a debt.
However, ACT Policing homicide detectives believe they went to the wrong address in Phillip and instead knocked on the door of Mr Walewicz, who has been described by chief prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC as "completely innocent".
An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named because he was underage at the time, allegedly gunned Mr Walewicz down with a stolen pump-action rifle when the victim opened the door.
A black Proton Suprima, which had been parked outside Mr Walewicz's home at the Connorville Gardens unit complex, was subsequently captured on camera racing through a red light near the scene of the shooting.
When questioned by police, Ncube admitted having been the driver of this car, which was registered to his mother, on the night in question.
After the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to the accessory charge on Monday, Ms Campbell committed him to the ACT Supreme Court to be sentenced at a later date.
She remanded him in custody ahead of his case going before the superior court's registrar for an administrative hearing on November 24.
Ncube is the second person to admit his involvement in Mr Walewicz's death.
He joins country NSW man Gary Michael Taylor, who pleaded guilty to a joint commission murder charge after police found the murder weapon under his bed, in Baradine, in June.
Taylor, 24, was present at the murder scene when the fatal shot was fired.
He is also behind bars on remand ahead of a sentencing date in March 2023.
The alleged shooter has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and is also being held in custody ahead of his next scheduled appearance, in the ACT Children's Court, next Monday.
Meanwhile, Nicole Williams and her son, 19-year-old Glen Innes man Jayden Douglas Williams, are awaiting a Supreme Court trial after denying charges of accessory to murder.
A 13-year-old Canberra boy also previously faced charges over Mr Walewicz's death, but ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC withdrew those allegations in July.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
