The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Getaway driver Reatile Ncube admits being accessory to shooting murder of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated November 14 2022 - 6:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reatile Ncube, who has admitted assisting a killer. Picture Facebook

A killer's getaway driver admitted helping the murderer flee the scene of a fatal Canberra shooting, with the intention of helping him escape apprehension or prosecution.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.