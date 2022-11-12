The Canberra Times
Bertha Chatfield accused of endangering lives with steak knives in Narrabundah incident

BF
By Blake Foden
November 13 2022 - 5:30am
Bertha Chatfield, who was granted bail on Saturday. Picture Facebook

A woman has been granted bail after being charged with endangering the lives of her daughter and partner during an incident in which she allegedly threatened to stab the pair.

BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

