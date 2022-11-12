A woman has been granted bail after being charged with endangering the lives of her daughter and partner during an incident in which she allegedly threatened to stab the pair.
Bertha Elizabeth Chatfield, 53, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with two counts of using an offensive weapon in circumstances likely to endanger human life.
Police claim Chatfield was walking around her Narrabundah house on Friday night and abusing the alleged victims by saying words to the effect of "you're nothing" and telling them to "f--- off".
Chatfield's 19-year-old daughter was in her bedroom when she allegedly heard the defendant smacking a man the 53-year-old recently started a relationship with.
The daughter allegedly told Chatfield: "You cannot do that. You don't hit in here. We don't do that."
This is said to have prompted Chatfield to start "bashing" kitchen drawers and threatening to "stab right through" her daughter and partner.
"The defendant then picked up two knives, being a mini-steak knife and regular steak knife, and began walking towards [her daughter]'s room and threatening to stab her," police allege.
"[The daughter] locked her door so the defendant could not get into her room. About this time, [she] felt scared for her life."
Chatfield is subsequently alleged to have walked into the loungeroom and threatened to hurt her partner with the knives, which she is accused of pointing at him.
The 53-year-old's daughter contacted police, prompting officers to attend the Narrabundah home and record an initial interview about what had happened.
When police spoke to Chatfield, she allegedly said words of the effect of: "No c--- comes in and stands over me, and because I bashed her dad and I will bash her dad as long as I want, as long as I want."
Chatfield was arrested and taken to the police watch house, where she spent the rest of the night.
She did not respond to the charges when she faced court on Saturday, but Legal Aid duty lawyer Rhiannon Oats indicated guilty pleas "might be entered into on the next occasion".
Ms Oats told the court it appeared Chatfield, who has had emphysema for about three years, had been intoxicated at the time of the alleged offending.
Magistrate Louise Taylor granted Chatfield bail, banning her from contacting her daughter and partner.
The case is due back in court on December 6.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
