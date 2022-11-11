The Canberra Times
Dau Deng, Ekwueme Enyi remanded in custody by ACT Magistrates Court after alleged burglary, police chase

By Blake Foden
Updated November 12 2022 - 2:14pm, first published 10:06am
A YouTube rapper and a fellow Canberra teenager are behind bars after they allegedly tried to break into a shop with an angle grinder, then crashed into a pole at the end of a police pursuit.

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

