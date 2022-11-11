Elderly and vulnerable residents at an ACT Housing complex in Wanniassa say they are "terrified" by intruders who have repeatedly sprayed graffiti on cars and smashed vehicle windows at night over the past month.
The residents say the intruders are visiting the complex late at night and in the early hours of the morning and causing significant damage but they are powerless to do anything about it other than report it to police.
One resident had the back window of his near-new car smashed in with a lump of concrete this week, and then the windscreen smashed the following night.
There are 22 units in the government complex and many tenants are elderly. They are in fear of facing violence if they investigate the disturbances caused by the intruders.
Police have been called to the complex on several occasions and are investigating.
Police have advised residents to have security cameras installed around the carparks and buildings because this would help in potentially identifingy the perpetrators.
However, the residents say that ACT Housing is refusing to install them on the basis it may constitute "an invasion of privacy".
Darrell McNeill, who lives in the complex, described the government response as "absurd".
"I'm at a loss to see whose privacy is being invaded," he said.
"Is it the privacy of people who are committing these offences? Because we have collectively met as a tenants' group and agreed that we want the cameras installed.
"The police say they can't do anything unless we get cameras up. We just want to follow the advice of the police."
He said three cars had their back windows smashed in by concrete recently, other vehicles have been spray painted with graffiti and two other cars "have had sauce and crap thrown all over them".
Another resident, Di Schaaf, said ACT Housing had a duty of care toward its tenants.
"One dear old chap who lives here, he's 88 years of age, he had his car window smashed; he's in a very distressed state; people are terrified," she said.
The Community Services directorate has been contacted for comment.
