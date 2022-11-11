The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan District Court overturns jail sentences imposed on juveniles who killed kangaroos at Royalla

By Blake Foden
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
The offenders deliberately killed numerous kangaroos. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A young man who slaughtered kangaroos just outside Canberra has expressed shame over his behaviour as he and three of his co-offenders successfully appealed full-time jail terms while dodging criminal convictions.

