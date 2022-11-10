The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Comanchero bikie Shane Houghton allegedly ran at gang associate with axe

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
November 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Houghton leaves court on Thursday. Picture by Olivia Ireland

A Canberra bikie has allegedly run at one of his gang's associates with an axe and struck him, causing the man to bleed throughout an apartment foyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.