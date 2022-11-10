A Canberra bikie has allegedly run at one of his gang's associates with an axe and struck him, causing the man to bleed throughout an apartment foyer.
Shane Christopher Houghton, 30, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday and successfully applied for a bail variation to travel overseas.
The Kambah man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Police documents tendered to the court allege, Houghton, a member of the Canberra Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang, allegedly got into an argument with an associate of the bikie group at a party.
About 1.31am on December 13, 2021, Houghton and the alleged victim left a unit in Greenway and entered a lift, where the defendant allegedly "became angry with the victim and pointed his finger aggressively in the direction of the victim".
The pair walked out of the building while Houghton allegedly "continued to gesture aggressively" as he walked to his car and picked up an object before walking towards the road.
A short time later, two other bikies, Houghton and the victim allegedly "engage[d] in a melee" before the defendant was "forcefully escorted" and physically restrained by the two gang members, who took him to his car while the alleged victim returned to the unit.
Houghton allegedly put the object back into his car before running away from the two bikies towards the foyer of the unit and "forcefully punche[d] the wall" while the two other bikies restrained him again.
The group then entered the lift to the unit where the alleged victim had gone earlier.
About 1.35am, police received a call from a member of the public advising there was "a fight occurring involving six males in a laneway" in Greenway, but when police attended they were unable to locate anyone.
Later, about 1.53am, Houghton allegedly left the unit and walked along the street while the alleged victim came out about 2.28am.
Houghton then allegedly was holding an object and "aggressively" ran at the alleged victim, hitting him and allegedly "striking the left forearm" with the object, which caused the victim to bleed heavily.
The alleged victim walked back to the lift, which him and his housemate latter tried to clean up.
About 6.37am that day, the alleged victim was treated for a four-centimetre incised wound on his left forearm.
Later in a phone call intercepted by police, the alleged victim was heard talking to another Comanchero member about going in for surgery and "discussed how the defendant ran at him with an axe".
In further medical records provided to police, expert opinions concluded "sharp force trauma is the mechanism of injury" and being "struck with a sharp implement to the left forearm is one plausible explanation".
Police have approached the alleged victim on numerous occasions, however he has declined to speak to them every time.
On August 24, police attended Houghton's Kambah home when he was not present and they left a note.
The defendant later called police saying he was at work and would attend the station the next day.
The next day, Houghton attended the police station, where he was arrested and escorted to the ACT regional watch house.
After being granted bail, Houghton attended court again to seek a variation of his conditions, applying to be allowed to travel to Turkey for a medical procedure.
Defence lawyer Tom Taylor argued there was "a presumption in favour of bail" as Houghton took himself to the police station in August and police at no stage believed it necessary for the defendant to surrender his passport.
Mr Taylor also said a deposit had been put down for Houghton's treatment overseas, which was "significantly cheaper" compared to Australia, and that his mother would "effectively be a chaperone" throughout the trip.
Prosecutor Lillian Thomas opposed the application based on the "inherent risk" Houghton would not appear in court if he travelled overseas.
Magistrate Robert Cook found while there was a risk, Houghton's previous compliance with police and his mother putting down a $10,000 deposit was enough to grant the overseas trip.
Houghton is due to next appear in court in December.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
