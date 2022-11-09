ACT police have recovered the mystery second vehicle alleged to have been involved in the dangerous street racing incident which resulted in the death of an innocent 20-year-old driver on Hindmarsh Drive in May.
Police have confirmed a vehicle of interest had been seized and forensically examined but would offer no further details.
The mystery second car had been the subject of an intensive police search for months as it potentially provides further evidence as to the identity of the second driver involved - who fled the scene - and what transpired in the lead-up to the fatal collision on May 19.
Tragically killed in a head-on crash on Hindmarsh Drive that evening was 20-year-old Matthew McLuckie, a student who had been driving home from his part-time job at Canberra Airport when a car coming toward him, on the wrong side of the dual lane carriageway, collided with his.
The young female driver of that car, who has only been identified by the name of "Shakira" as the result of a GoFundMe campaign launched by a friend after the accident, still remains significantly incapacitated months after paramedics dragged her from the wreckage of the collision.
Police previously confirmed that the car driven by the young woman was stolen.
However, police would not disclose whether the second car, believed to be a driven by a male, was also stolen.
The woman has not been formally interviewed as a result of the extent of her injuries.
Under judicial guidelines, before police are able to proceed with formally charging the woman, it has to be clinically established that she is fit to stand trial.
Under the Criminal Justice Impairment Act, it states that "on an investigation, a court finds that the defendant is unfit to stand trial or records a finding to that effect under Section 19 , the court must determine whether or not the defendant is likely to become fit to stand trial during the next 12 months."
A forensic examination and DNA swabs of the second car are almost certain to have revealed the driver's identity but no charges have yet been made.
The head-on crash in May, and the dangerous driving which triggered it, was a catalyst for a number of far-reaching consequences including the launching of a specialist police task force, Operation Toric, and a strongly supported online campaign by Matthew McLuckie's father, Tom, who has called for an independent review of judicial outcomes, particularly those related to dangerous and culpable driving offences.
There is also a dangerous driving inquiry ongoing within the ACT Legislative Assembly.
Mr McLuckie's campaign and e-petitions to the ACT Assembly have gathered widespread community support, together with that of the Australian Federal Police Association.
ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury has repeatedly refused to agree to an independent review. He is due to give evidence to the Assembly inquiry on Monday.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
