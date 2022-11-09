The Canberra Times
ACT police locate second car involved in fatal Hindmarsh Drive incident

By Peter Brewer
Updated November 10 2022 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
ACT police have recovered the mystery second vehicle alleged to have been involved in the dangerous street racing incident which resulted in the death of an innocent 20-year-old driver on Hindmarsh Drive in May.

