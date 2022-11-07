A woman who allegedly ran over a man at the Mount Ainslie lookout has been accused of calling her friend before driving away and texting another friend, saying she "drove straight and just left".
The 19-year-old, who cannot be named due to a non-publication order imposed by the ACT Magistrates Court, appeared for the first day of a hearing on Monday.
She has pleaded not guilty to charges of negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm and failing to stop and give assistance.
In his opening address, prosecutor Morgan Howe said the alleged victim was sitting in his car with his girlfriend in June 2021, arguing and drinking on Mount Ainslie.
Their car was positioned in a way that allegedly blocked car park access.
The defendant drove her car up the mountain with a friend and honked the horn at the complainant.
The alleged victim got out of his car and started bashing the front window.
Meanwhile, the defendant allegedly drove her car back and forward and, while doing so, came into contact with the complainant.
The man allegedly appeared to be on the road and hit.
The passenger in the defendant's car allegedly tried to call triple zero, however the defendant allegedly told the passenger not to and instead called a mutual friend saying she wasn't sure if she ran over the man's foot.
The defendant then allegedly drove to a service station and then dropped her friend home without calling authorities.
The alleged victim had injuries to his brain, lungs and ribs and has no recollection of events from that night.
The next day, the passenger and defendant exchanged text messages about the incident.
The 19-year-old allegedly wrote "I saw him coming towards me, I just drove forward" and "I drove straight and just left".
Mr Howe argued the defendant was aware she drove forward with knowledge the alleged victim was present.
Defence barrister Kieran Ginges said there would be a dispute about whether the alleged victim was on the right side of the car or at the front.
He said the man was highly intoxicated, recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.155 when in hospital.
Mr Ginges argued the many hypotheses of how the alleged victim got his injuries caused there to be reasonable doubt, including whether the man slipped or whether he lunged at the defendant's car and fell under the rear wheels.
The defence also argued magistrate James Stewart should consider what a reasonable person would have done if they were set upon by a person in the middle of the night smashing on their window.
The hearing is expected to continue into Tuesday.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
