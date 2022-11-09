The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court jails Kaine Gleeson for series of child sex offences

BF
By Blake Foden
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Child sex offender Kaine Gleeson. Picture supplied

A vulnerable victim has detailed her hatred of a "predatory" criminal, who filmed and photographed himself committing a series of sex offences against her.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.