Housing ACT tenants sue territory government for seeking evictions in growth and renewal public housing program

By Toby Vue
Updated November 11 2022 - 6:44am, first published 5:30am
Yvette Van Loo is one of the long-term public housing tenants taking court action against the ACT government for its growth and renewal program. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Three long-term Housing ACT tenants are suing the territory government for allegedly breaching human rights legislation by seeking to evict them as part of the 10-year public housing growth and renewal program.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

