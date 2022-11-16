The Canberra Times
Canberra motorists will be kept guessing as to where the new mobile phone detection cameras will turn up

By Peter Brewer
Updated November 16 2022 - 1:11pm, first published 12:30pm
The overhead cameras take an image of every vehicle, with artificial intelligence used to screen and discard those vehicles where no offence is detected. Picture supplied

The Melbourne engineer who co-developed the technology behind the mobile phone detection camera has strongly endorsed the ACT government's "anytime, anywhere" deployment strategy for the devices when rolled out across Canberra in 2023.

