The list of developments impacted by PBS Building's sudden shutdown has grown, with construction halting at sites in Woden and Red Hill.
The Canberra-based construction company has sites across the ACT, NSW and Queensland.
On Monday, one of its major commercial construction projects in Canberra was locked up with no one on site.
Workers at the Belconnen Markets job site were told to collect their belongings on Friday afternoon, after word circulated of PBS Building facing financial troubles.
Elanor Investors Group, the owner of Belconnen Markets, had not responded to questions by The Canberra Times at the time of publishing.
More affected workplaces have since emerged, including Canberra residential sites and others interstate.
Canberra developer Doma confirmed work had stopped on its Woden project, The Melrose, which was being built by PBS Building.
The 184-apartment complex is located on corner of Melrose Drive and Corinna Street in Phillip and was due for completion in early 2024.
Doma general manager, development Gavin Edgar said the group's priority was to ensure the Woden site was safe and secure.
"We became aware of the situation late Friday afternoon and we are still assessing the safety and auditing the exact project status," Mr Edgar said.
Mr Edgar said a different builder would be engaged in due course.
"In due course we will engage a different builder to complete the works and will then sit down with the new builder and have a discussion with subcontractors and suppliers that were engaged by PBS on the Melrose project to find a way forward," he said.
PBS Building was engaged as one of the builders at The Parks, Red Hill, a development by Stockland and Doma with more than 200 dwellings.
Stockland had engaged PBS Building for their portion of the project. Doma had no involvement with PBS Building on that project.
In response to questions from The Canberra Times, a Stockland spokesperson said its relevant job sites had been "secured".
"We will work with all relevant stakeholders as further details of PBS Building's position are made available," the spokesperson said.
"We have secured all relevant building sites during this time."
Several Queensland job sites have also reportedly been impacted.
Construction has stalled at the luxury Shoreline complex at Surfers Paradise, a project by Marquee Developments, and the Serenity Reserve townhouse development by Kinstone Group and Keylin in Helensvale, as reported by The Gold Coast Bulletin on Monday.
PBS had not responded to calls from The Canberra Times on Tuesday morning.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.