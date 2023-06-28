Former Coalition minister Stuart Robert has rejected "wild" allegations he received kickbacks from a consulting firm for his support in winning government contracts.
Consulting firm Synergy 360 has been accused of having covertly funnelled money to the former Liberal MP by one of its co-founders, who has since become estranged from the business.
The Federal Parliament's audit committee has been examining the links between Mr Robert - who has retired from Parliament triggering a by-election in the seat of Fadden - and consultancy Synergy 360.
It is looking into contracts entered into by the National Disability Insurance Agency and Services Australia while Mr Robert was the responsible minister.
Mr Robert rejected the fresh allegations on Wednesday, describing them as "wild", "simply not believable" and "outrageous".
It follows an appearance last Friday by one of Synergy 360's clients, Infosys, who said it had paid the lobbyist group $16 million over five years for its help in winning government projects and had met with Mr Robert 11 times while he was minister.
Evidence tabled under parliamentary privilege on Wednesday from former co-founder Anthony Daly alleged the firm had been organised to flow its cut of contract wins to Mr Roberts in exchange for the Liberal MP's "political influence and connections".
"The main objective of this arrangement was to secure Stuart Robert's involvement and support in acquiring federal government contracts," Mr Daly said.
"Stuart Robert's political influence and connections within the government sector were deemed crucial in ensuring favourable outcomes."
The payments to Synergy 360 comprised a 1 per cent success fee from its clients determined by total project value, a monthly retainer of between $10,000 and $20,000 and a 5 per cent allocation "specifically designed for resources and contractors".
Mr Daly said his former wife and firm co-founder, Kham Xaysavanh, and company director David Milo organised a meeting in Canberra on September 8, 2017 to discuss the share ownership structure of Synergy 360.
It was agreed at the meeting that 20 per cent of Synergy 360's shares would be transferred to a company called United Marketing, controlled by John Margerison.
Through Mr Margerison's firm, kickbacks flowed to the federal member, Mr Daly claimed.
"Ultimately, this arrangement was designed to facilitate the flow of funds through United Marketing and onward to Stuart Robert," Mr Daly wrote.
Ms Xaysavanh and Mr Milo have denied the former Liberal MP was helping Synergy 360 or its clients gain federal contracts.
The retired MP said in a statement last year: "All departmental procurements were run with the highest levels of probity."
The ties were first reported by Nine newspapers last year, prompting the Albanese government to launch an independent review into the allegations.
Former Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Ian Watt delivered his report in March this year, finding there should be further investigation into 19 of 95 government projects under the microscope over "inconsistencies with the rules or good practice".
The 19 contracts represent $374 million across the NDIA and Services Australia.
Mr Daly also alleged the former NDIS and government services minister of "deliberately" omitting meetings from his parliamentary diary to "maintain confidentiality and avoid public awareness".
He claimed his former partner told him of numerous meetings held in Parliament House and other locations between Mr Robert, Synergy 360 staff and their clients.
"For further context, Kham coordinated these events by contacting Stuart Robert's personal assistant and clients via text messages. Attendees would gather at David's house and other locations as what he referred to as 'supper'," Mr Daly wrote.
"Importantly, I was made aware by Kham that Stuart Robert deliberately omitted the majority of these meetings from his parliamentary diary to maintain confidentiality and avoid public awareness."
In another example, Mr Daly claimed concerns were raised over why Synergy 360, and Mr Milo, were not listed on the federal government's lobbyist portal.
The Coalition minister was allegedly asked by the firm for advice, to which he is claimed to have suggested it not be listed as it would "attract significant public attention".
"In response to this obstacle, Kham informed me that David [Milo] contacted Stuart Robert to discuss the matter with him directly," Mr Daly said.
"Stuart Robert, in turn, expressed his belief that such a collaboration would not be feasible, as it would attract significant public attention to the Synergy 360 business, potentially requiring disclosure of all projects Synergy 360 were currently working on.
"The agreement was later signed without the use of the term 'Lobbyist'."
In a statement issued on Wednesday responding to the allegations levelled against him, Mr Robert said he rejected completely "all of his allegations in the strongest possible terms".
"I note he has provided zero evidence, simply made wild allegations under privilege. This is an extraordinary abuse of privilege and extraordinary that a committee would release as such with zero evidence and contrary to every other witness," he said.
"I note that every contract has been investigated fully by the [previous] Watt review and no misconduct was found.
"I reiterate what I have said numerous times. At no time have I ever been paid for any advice or guidance in any form. At no time did I lobby to assist any firm in such a manner.
"I also reiterate that Mr Margerison and Milo have both said publicly that no payments were ever made, nor sought in any form. My Daly's submission with zero evidence and wild accusations is rejected in its entirety, simply not believable and is outrageous."
The parliamentary audit committee on Wednesday said it had ordered Mr Margerison to produce answers to a series of questions and appear at a hearing on July 28.
The committee said it had published the signed statement from Mr Daly "in the interests of transparency".
It has also written to all those named in the statement for their responses by July 24 and issued a sharp reminder that "interfering with or harassing witnesses in any way may be regarded as a contempt of the Parliament".
Committee chair Julian Hill said the Watt review had focused on public officials but hadn't been able to examine the actions of ministers, suppliers or consultancy and lobbyist groups.
"The committee has reached no conclusions at this stage and invites anyone with information to provide evidence to the committee. Further public and in camera hearings are expected to be held in late July and August," Mr Hill said in a statement on Wednesday.
The committee held an in-camera hearing with evidence given under oath by Mr Daly last week, as well as a public hearing with one of Synergy 360's clients, computer giant Infosys.
Andrew Garth, Infosys's executive vice-president, told Friday's hearing the relationship with Synergy 360 had ended while also revealing there had been 11 meetings with Mr Robert when he was minister.
The committee has sought further information from Infosys, which paid Synergy 360 about $16 million over five years for state- and federal-linked projects.
- with AAP
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
