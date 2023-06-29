A government agency's removal of a union poster displaying information on the Voice to Parliament referendum drew criticism from NDIS Minister Bill Shorten on Wednesday.
Delegates from the Community and Public Sector Union were told to remove the leaflet, which displayed the logo "unions for yes", because it clashed with the value of APS impartiality under the Public Service Act 1999.
While public servants can be privately engaged in the "yes" or "no" campaigns for the upcoming referendum, advice from the Australian Public Service Commission prohibits them from wearing or displaying campaign material in the workplace.
"Doing so may give the impression that your agency endorses the material, and in some circumstances may raise doubts in the minds of clients or stakeholders as to whether their queries or applications will be handled impartially and respectfully," the commission's advice reads.
But the union pushed for the flyer to be put back up on Wednesday, arguing it did not include campaign material, but facts about the referendum and proposed advisory body.
"The material that has been displayed in APS workplaces regarding the referendum is consistent with guidelines provided by the APSC," CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said in a statement.
"We are aware that the NDIS Commission has today received clarification that the material they removed is appropriate for display in APS workplaces and its removal was unnecessary."
The CPSU is also publicly campaigning for a "yes" vote.
Asked about the removal of the poster on Wednesday morning, before the NDIS Commission reversed its decision, Mr Shorten said his office had "made clear" it should be displayed.
"I understand that my office has made clear to the commission, if a union wants to put up something on its notice board about the referendum, this is not the end of Western civilisation, I've got no problem with it going up," he told ABC Radio National.
"It's not my job to micromanage and no one would expect that but as a general principle, the ability of a union to put a notice up on a notice board doesn't impede productivity and I think information on the referendum is valuable."
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
