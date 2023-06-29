The Canberra Times
Union poster in NDIS Commission puts APS rules on Voice to Parliament to the test

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 29 2023 - 2:00pm, first published 1:30pm
A CPSU poster was removed from a noticeboard in the NDIS Commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A CPSU poster was removed from a noticeboard in the NDIS Commission. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A government agency's removal of a union poster displaying information on the Voice to Parliament referendum drew criticism from NDIS Minister Bill Shorten on Wednesday.

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

