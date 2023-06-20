Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney hit back at Coalition members on Tuesday, after facing questions about whether a proposed Indigenous advisory body would weigh in on parking tickets and submarines.
Ms Burney emphasised the Voice was about "doing things differently so that we can move the dial on a national shame in this country".
The constitutional alteration bill passed the Senate on Monday, clearing the way for a referendum to be held later this year.
Following the passage of the bill, Voice supporters declared this would see the debate move out of Parliament and into the community but on Tuesday the Coalition appeared adamant on keeping pressure on the government.
An unruly question time saw at least two Labor MPs directed to leave the chamber for disorderly conduct, including Dan Repacholi and Josh Burns.
Faced with questions from Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley about the proposed body's powers to advise the government over parking tickets and submarines, Ms Burney said she could only repeat herself and that the Voice would "make representations that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people".
"I am so pleased that the Member for Farrar has such a thorough idea of what those things are," she said.
"I can tell you what the Voice will not be giving advice on, it won't be giving advice on parking tickets, it won't be giving advice on changing Australia Day, it will not be giving advice on all of the ridiculous things that this side has come up with."
Ms Burney said she was not responsible for what others say.
"I am responsible for what I say and what I do, and in every step of the way, I have conducted myself with integrity, I have conducted myself properly, and I have conducted myself with honesty," she said.
"I have embraced every single person in this Parliament if they wish to participate.
"The working group has provided advice on a number of occasions, including to the leader of the opposition and the then-shadow minister for Aboriginal Affairs on two occasions."
The government is yet to announce the date for the Voice referendum but it is widely expected Australians will head to the polls in October.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
