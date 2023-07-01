Two decades from now, those arrested for adopting extreme measures to awaken a lumpen population from its consumption - big houses, big cars, big coffees - might look a lot like Davison and Pankhurst. Or resemble local radicals such as building unionist, Jack Watkins, who warned ad nauseam about asbestos when nobody cared. He eventually carried some fake asbestos powder into state Parliament to get attention. Or Bob Brown, arrested when fighting the Gordon below Franklin dam. They were right and, what's more, nobody disputes it now. As were the 1960s opponents of conscription to the Vietnam War, bashed, insulted and criminalised for their courage.