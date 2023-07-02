The Canberra Times
'Stand with us': hundreds gather in Canberra to support Voice to Parliament 'yes' vote in referendum

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 2 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 1:18pm
Ngunnawal Elder Aunty Violet Sheridan has called on Australians to "stand with us" on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament at a "yes" campaign event in Canberra on Sunday.

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

