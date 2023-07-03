CPSU members want the Royal Commission to bring accountability for all the lives that were harmed by the Robodebt scheme. They want their agency to be properly resourced so they can do the job they are there to do. They want to be safe at work - physically and psychologically. They want their experience and expertise to be valued, which means no more blanket automation and an end to the assumption that anyone can slot in and do their job. And they want an apology from their employer for what they endured.