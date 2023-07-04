The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Linda Burney says Indigenous Voice to Parliament to have full in-tray; four main priorities from day one

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 4 2023 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Linda Burney has revealed a successfully enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution will have a "full in-tray" from day one and she will ask the proposed advisory body to consider four main priority areas: health, education, jobs and housing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.