Voice to Parliament

Linda Burney says Australians are hungry for truth on Voice to Parliament, decries post-truth 'no' campaign

Updated July 6 2023 - 9:04am, first published 5:30am
Linda Burney has declared Australians are "hungry for the truth" about Indigenous affairs and the Voice to Parliament proposition while condemning the "post-truth", polarising Trump-style offerings from the official "no" campaign.

Local News

