A personal trainer has been accused of dealing cocaine "to fund his lifestyle" and his own addiction, with police alleging he laundered more than $60,000 in proceeds of crime.
Joshua James Bonazza, of O'Connor, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 41-year-old faces single charges of money laundering, possessing anabolic steroids and drug trafficking.
The laundering charge relates to more than $60,000 alleged to be proceeds of crime.
He is yet to enter pleas.
Police documents tendered to the court state at 6.22pm on June 22, police attended Bonazza's home to execute a search warrant.
During the search, police allegedly found 250 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $100,000.
The also claim to have discovered $60,910 in cash and two vials of trenbolone acetate, a steroid commonly used in veterinary medication.
Bonazza allegedly told police he had been working as a personal trainer for six years and his income was about $85,000 per year.
Bonazza is said to have told officers notes found in the home were in his handwriting and they related to dealing cocaine, which he had been doing to pay for his own addiction to the drug.
The police documents state Bonazza claimed he obtained the steroids from an online pharmacy based in the United States of America and paid for them using Bitcoin.
At the home, police also found a 2015 Harley Davidson VRS series motorbike, a 2020 Ducati Panigale motorbike, a 2018 Yamaha YZF-R1 motorbike, and a 2018 Subaru WRX STI. Police allege they belong to Bonazza.
According to police documents, officers will be making an application to restrain the vehicles under the Confiscation of Criminal Assets Act. This allows police to seize the vehicles ahead of a potential application to confiscate them.
The heavily tattooed man - who wore long sleeves, long pants and socks with thongs - was supported by family members in the public gallery in court on Wednesday.
He had been remanded in custody since he was arrested on the date of the police search.
Bonazza's lawyer, Rachel Fisher, claimed her client had a cocaine addiction which "fuelled his offending".
"His family are now aware of his drug addiction and what he has been doing to fuel it," she said.
Ms Fisher told the court Bonazza, who has no criminal record, had spent two weeks behind bars since his arrest which was "a huge wake-up call".
"[Bonazza has] a strong, strong motivation to address his drug addiction and his family is supporting him to do that."
The 41-year-old had recently been offered a job which would pay $100,000 per year, this would "eliminate concern he would need to engage in this behaviour to fund his lifestyle", Ms Fisher told the court.
READ ALSO:
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth opposed bail, citing what he argued was a likelihood of Bonazza committing crimes to fund his drug addiction.
Magistrate Glenn Theakston said he had "reservations [about] simply releasing [Bonazza] to the street even with strict conditions".
Ultimately, however, Mr Theakston granted the man bail with court orders to "do all things necessary to obtain residential rehab".
Speaking directly to Bonazza, Mr Theakston said: "This is a bit of an opportunity for you, I hope you appreciate it is exactly that."
"The best way forward for you, whatever happens, is to be seen doing the right thing," he said.
Bonazza is set to return to court on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.