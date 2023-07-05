A young girl in my state recently remarked to her mum as they passed a building in the car. "I feel bad passing here, it's where that man yelled at us". She's 12 and her mother says that three years ago the school went there in NAIDOC week so the kids could learn more about Indigenous Australia. A good thing, most of us would say. Except the presenter was aggressive, very. Yelling at the kids asking how they'd feel if they were lined up and had their heads shaven, or endured various other indignities.

