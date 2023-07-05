The Canberra Times
Federal budget is one of the winners from high inflation

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 6 2023 - 5:30am
The federal government's financial position has significantly improved and its gross debt is projected to drop toward pre-pandemic levels over the next decade, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office.

