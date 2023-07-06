A family friendly event is the burning of the barrel at Lake George Winery, with children and dogs welcome. There's a variety of tickets available, general admission ($30) includes wine tasting and a drink. For $10, the kids get a drink and some marshmallows to toast. The "eat" ticket, $60pp, includes tasting, a drink and dinner voucher. Or go the full hog and book out the dining dome, $800 includes tasting, dinner and bottles of wine for eight.