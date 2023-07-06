It wasn't that long ago where mentioning the word "fire" to the winemakers of the Canberra district would have produced smoke-tainted tears.
But they're a resilient lot and the annual Fireside Festival is always a wonderful way to celebrate our cool climate wines when the climate is cool.
With a variety of events designed to ignite the senses, attendees can look forward to bar and restaurant takeovers, exclusive wine releases, the ceremonial burning of the barrel at Lake George Winery, enticing new menu options at cellar doors, exclusive museum and back vintage tastings, and a "Meet the Makers" VIP tasting event in partnership with East Hotel.
President of the Canberra District Wine Industry Association Fergus McGhie said the festival was a great way for wine lovers to meet the makers.
"Our winemakers will be sharing their love for wine while introducing festival participants to varieties which are truly representative of our growing region and more suited to drinking during the cooler months in Canberra," he said.
"The Canberra District is known for producing world class shiraz, which will be a feature on many menus throughout the festival, as will some of our newer red varietals, like tempranillo, grenache and cabernet franc, all great wines to enjoy with a winter meal by the fire."
A highlight of the festival is the cellar door release of the exclusive muscat from Clonakilla, only available for two weeks of the year. This one's been aged for more than 20 years and apparently tastes like Christmas pudding in a bottle.
On July 21, winemakers from Contentious Character, Quarry Hill, Lake George Winery, Vineyard 1207 and Sapling Yard, will gather at East Hotel for a friendly chat around the fireplace in the foyer. Tickets for the two hours include five 50ml tastings, grazing platters and the chance to find out more about your favourite wines.
A family friendly event is the burning of the barrel at Lake George Winery, with children and dogs welcome. There's a variety of tickets available, general admission ($30) includes wine tasting and a drink. For $10, the kids get a drink and some marshmallows to toast. The "eat" ticket, $60pp, includes tasting, a drink and dinner voucher. Or go the full hog and book out the dining dome, $800 includes tasting, dinner and bottles of wine for eight.
Enjoy an evening of whisky at Midnight Bar on July 27 that will showcase two acclaimed Scottish whiskies, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie.
The night will be guided by guest speaker Darren Miller of William Grant & Sons Australia.
Guests will receive an arrival cocktail featuring Glenfiddich Original Twelve whisky, a selection of whisky tastings from the two celebrated distilleries, a charcuterie board to share and a personalised 700ml bottle of Glenfiddich Original Twelve to take home.
Truffle season has arrived at Westfield Woden with the luxury ingredient front and centre for an indulgent weekend with live truffle cooking demonstrations and truffle gin tastings. On Saturday, July 15, chef John Pearson will host a demonstration, exploring old-school cooking techniques making truffle penne vongole, a truffle mousse dessert and truffle pasta chicken. Sessions take place at 11am and 1.30pm and can be booked via Truffle Cooking Demonstration | Humanitix
On Sunday, July 16, enjoy a truffle-infused gin tasting hosted by The Canberra Distillery and the Cocktail Society. With the help of Canberra Distillery's Mt Majura truffle infused gin, customers will learn how to make their own truffle martini to take home. Sessions take place at 1pm and 3pm and can be booked via Truffle Martini Workshop | Humanitix
At Black Fire restaurant in Braddon, enjoy a four-course truffle-infused menu. Starter is a mushroom soup with black truffle and French garlic stick; entree a black truffle scallop ravioli; a sous-vide black truffle mushroom chicken roll for main; and then finish with a black truffle tiramisu for dessert. $100pp. Tickets via eventbrite.com.au
Want more recipe ideas? We've got a tasty offering that'll leave you satisfied. Enjoy it here. Bookmark the page so you've got a wide selection at your fingertips next time you're hitting the kitchen.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.