The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Here are the 57 robodebt royal commission recommendations

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated July 7 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"It should never have happened and it should never happen again," the Prime Minister declared in the initial government response to the robodebt royal commission findings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.