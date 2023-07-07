"It should never have happened and it should never happen again," the Prime Minister declared in the initial government response to the robodebt royal commission findings.
Focusing on making the "crude and cruel mechanism" and "costly failure of public administration" never happen again, there are 57 recommendations in the three-volume report.
A sealed chapter contains referrals for possible criminal and civil investigation by other bodies. Another way to stop it from happening again.
It will now be up to the government to respond.
The recommendations range from legislative reform, strengthening the public service, reinforcing oversight capability, changing the way Services Australia deals with people, making it easier for advocacy groups and legal services to engage with Centrelink, addressing failures in the budget process, and asking that all new programs and schemes are developed with a customer-centric focus.
One of the top asks is that the Commonwealth ensures current practices are lawful.
It is urged to seek legal advice on the end-to-end data exchange processes which are currently operating between Services Australia and the Australian Tax Office (ATO) to ensure they are lawful. The ATO and the Department of Human Services are asked to take immediate steps to review and strengthen their operational governance practices.
The Commonwealth is urged to consider legislative reform to introduce a consistent legal framework in which automation in government services can operate. It is also urged to consider establishing a body, or expanding an existing body, with the power to monitor and audit automatic decision-making processes.
For the public service, there are recommendations to strengthen mechanisms to hold senior public servants involved in the scheme to account.
It asks that the Public Service Act be amended to make it clear that the Australian Public Service Commissioner can inquire into the conduct of former agency heads. It is also recommended that the Public Service Act be amended to allow for a disciplinary declaration to be made against former APS employees and former agency heads.
Commissioner Catherine Holmes said robustness is needed and fixing the public service will "depend on the will of the government of the day, because culture is set from the top down".
It appears all public servants need a brush up. The Australian Public Service Commission is urged to deliver whole-of-service induction on essential knowledge required for public servants.
Commissioner Holmes wrote in her foreword that "politicians need to lead a change in social attitudes to people receiving welfare payments".
It is recommended Services Australia develop a comprehensive debt recovery management policy, which would include that all recipients are treated fairly and with dignity.
It is asked that all new programs and schemes are developed with a customer-centric focus.
Services Australia is asked to avoid language and conduct which reinforces feelings of stigma and shame associated with the receipt of government support when it is needed. It also needs to explain processes in clear terms and plain language in communication to customers.
More face-to-face customer service support options should be available for vulnerable recipients needing support.
It was recommended that peak advocacy bodies are consulted before the implementation of any future projects involving the modification of the social security system.
The royal commission also recommends Services Australia put in place processes for "genuine and receptive" consultation with frontline staff when new programs are being designed and implemented.
The report includes numerous recommendations for the budget process to ensure no repeat of anything like robodebt. It asks that all new policy proposals contain a statement as to whether the proposal requires legislative change in order to be lawfully implemented, as distinct from legislative change to authorise expenditure.
It asks that a statement be included showing the Australian Government Solicitor has reviewed and agreed with the advice.
The government was asked to undertake an immediate and full review to examine whether the existing structure of the social services portfolio, and the status of Services Australia as an entity, are optimal.
The royal commission report also observes that cabinet-in-confidence is being overused.
It asks that the Commonwealth cabinet handbook be amended so that the description of a document as a cabinet document is "no longer itself justification for maintaining the confidentiality of the document".
"The amendment should make clear that confidentiality should only be maintained over any cabinet documents or parts of cabinet documents where it is reasonably justified for an identifiable public interest reason," it said.
Mr Albanese has defended the need for cabinet secrecy.
"Cabinet-in-confidence is an appropriate action that my government is doing so that you can get proper advice from public servants," the Prime Minister told reporters.
"If it is all out there, you will end up having more verbal advice. You will undermine the capacity of the public service. To give a frank and fearless advice. That is what I want. That is what my focus is on."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
