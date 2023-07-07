The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Analysis

Robodebt and PwC show dangers of APS power imbalance

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 8 2023 - 6:08am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Since it came to office, the Albanese government has been talking a big game about rebuilding the public service and restoring it to the position of public trust it once enjoyed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.