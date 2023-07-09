The Canberra Times
Jordana Hunter, Nick Parkinson | Changing NAPLAN scores in ACT will help kids get support they need

By Jordana Hunter, Nick Parkinson
July 10 2023 - 5:30am
Parents across the ACT will soon get their child's NAPLAN report card. NAPLAN is Australia's annual assessment of student learning in years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

