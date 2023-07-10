The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bill Shorten says position of named public servants after robodebt royal commission report is 'difficult'

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 10 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The cloud over the future of former Department of Human Services secretary Kathryn Campbell is getting darker after a senior government minister said those who have had adverse findings made against them by the Robodebt royal commission "become difficult for the government".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.