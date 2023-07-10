The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Public officials could face jail time over Robodebt scandal

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
July 11 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Public officials could be facing up to five years jail under potential criminal charges for their role in the robodebt scheme, legal experts say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.