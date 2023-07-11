Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong has announced a significant round of diplomatic appointments, including the pick of James Larsen as Australia's next ambassador to the United Nations in New York.
Senator Wong also announced senior career officers with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade David Jessup as Australia's first resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Maldives and Vanessa Wood as Australia's next Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation.
She described Australia's diplomats as the "driver of Australia's engagement with the world".
"I am pleased that these highly qualified individuals have been appointed to lead Australia's posts in the Maldives, Malta, Mexico, Qatar, and Tuvalu, and to the roles of Ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation, and the Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York," she said.
"The appointment of Australia's first resident High Commissioner in Malé, Maldives demonstrates Australia's increased engagement in the Indian Ocean, including through the Indian Ocean Rim Association."
READ MORE
Mr Larsen is a senior DFAT career officer and has held various positions, including ambassador to Turkey and being DFAT's chief legal officer.
In April 2021, Mr Larsen was dubbed by the media as the Morrison government's climate tsar when he was appointed to the position of climate coordinator at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.
Ms Wood replaces Ian Biggs as ambassador for Arms Control and Counter-Proliferation. Earlier this year, Mr Biggs was appointed as Australian ambassador to Austria.
The other new appointments include Matt Skelly as Australia's next high commissioner to Malta. He will also be accredited to Tunisia; Rachel Moseley becomes Australia's next ambassador to Mexico. She will also be accredited to Costa Rica, Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic; Shane Flanagan is to be Australia's next ambassador to Qatar; and Brenton Garlick will be Australia's next high commissioner to Tuvalu.
The minister has thanked the outgoing ambassadors and high commissioners for their contributions to advancing Australia's interests.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.