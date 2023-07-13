In The Tyranny of Merit, Harvard philosopher Michael J. Sandel calls this "meritocratic hubris", or the tendency of the deserving to "inhale too deeply of their success, to forget the luck and good fortune that helped them on their way". If you believe that you're the master of your fate, and that hard work and perseverance leads to success, then not winning at life is your fault. It's on you if you fail to thrive.