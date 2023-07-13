The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jessica Rudd | Rising childcare fees from cynical providers a step too far

By Jessica Rudd
July 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's an exciting time to be the kind of person who cares about early childhood education policy reform in Australia, which is to say it's an exciting time to be the kind of person who cares about the future of this economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.