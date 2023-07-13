Last week the consumer watchdog handed down its interim report which found that fees rose between 20 and 32 per cent for families between 2018 and 2022. Its next report will assess input costs and profitability for providers. This report, coupled with the draft report from the Productivity Commission's Inquiry into Early Childhood Education and Care due by the end of November will provide policy makers with the data they need to bring us a step closer to quality universal and affordable providers for our under fives.

