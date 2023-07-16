One third of women working in media are considering leaving, citing dissatisfaction with the industry's career pathways and pay inequality.
The latest Women in Media Industry Insight Report revealed that 54 per cent of women were dissatisfied with, or unsure about how to advance their careers and believed that the industry had a weak commitment to gender equality.
Women in Media is a not-for-profit organisation that represents around 6000 women across the country in journalism, communications, production, advertising, marketing, public relations, publishing and digital media.
The 2023 survey, now in its second year, collected responses from 263 participants from all over Australia to measure views of women working in media.
One of the primary findings was the renewed call for gender pay audits across the industry to identify entrenched practices.
The most significant survey lift - up 22 per cent from last year - was in the desire for women to have more hands-on training and access to leadership. Most sought more "shadowing" roles, particularly those in more senior positions, and a desire for more upskilling.
Women working in media also felt disengaged or unmotivated due to a lack of unchallenging work, and were offered fewer pathways to promotion.
READ MORE:
Petra Buchanan, a strategic advisor with Women in Media, said that the survey findings findings highlighted "deep concerns about gender equality and a lack of industry support that continues to hinder women's career progress".
"The statistics speak volumes - with an entrenched gender pay gap above the national average and increased bias and discrimination, nearly one-third of women are considering leaving their jobs in media," she said.
"It's a critical moment for employers and the media industry to step up; the departure of women from media is a loss society cannot afford."
The Global Gender Gap Report 2023 from the World Economic Forum reveals the hiring rate of women into leadership roles has not only stalled, but it's also actually started to decline in some areas, as women continue to bear the brunt of ongoing economic volatility.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
