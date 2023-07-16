The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Annual Women in Media survey finds concerns about pay inequality, lack of challenging work, and uncertainty about career advancement

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women in Media strategic advisor Petra Buchanan. Picture supplied
Women in Media strategic advisor Petra Buchanan. Picture supplied

One third of women working in media are considering leaving, citing dissatisfaction with the industry's career pathways and pay inequality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.