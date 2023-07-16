The Canberra Times
Canberra motor racer Dale Brede dies, aged 48

By Peter Brewer
Updated July 16 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 8:00pm
Dale Brede with his Falcon race car in 2004. Picture by Melissa Adams
Dale Brede with his Falcon race car in 2004. Picture by Melissa Adams

Canberra motor racing driver and businessman Dale Brede has died, aged 48.

