The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Len Ikitau injury confirmed after Wallabies loss, Rugby World Cup selection in doubt

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len Ikitau clutches his shoulder after scoring for the Wallabies against Argentina. Picture Getty Images
Len Ikitau clutches his shoulder after scoring for the Wallabies against Argentina. Picture Getty Images

There's a sliver of hope for injured Brumby Len Ikitau to still suit up for the Wallabies at the Rugby World Cup, but he'll be in a race against time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.