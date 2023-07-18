The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Violence against women is a national crisis. It is preventable

By Patty Kinnersly
July 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five women have been allegedly killed by a current or former partner over the past two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.