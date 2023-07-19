83 per cent of Australians feel satisfied with their life as a whole in 2023.

75 per cent of Australians say the cost of living is the most pressing personal issue in their life (up 21 percentage points from 2022), ahead of physical/mental health (52 per cent).

Housing affordability is the No.1 community concern (64 per cent), followed by public health (51 per cent), crime (48 per cent) and climate change (42 per cent).

Only 10 per cent of under-45s feel satisfied with their financial situation, compared to 27 per cent of over-45s.

81 per cent of regional Australians say they feel happy about the next 12 months, compared to 68 per cent of people in the five capital cities.

88 per cent of regional Australians say knowing what's going on in their community is very important to them, compared to 59 per cent in the big cities.

60 per cent of survey respondents say they trust news and information from local newspapers compared to 14 per cent for social media, the least trusted source.