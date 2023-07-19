The Canberra Times
Heartbeat of Australia 2023 survey: what you're planning for the coming year

Updated July 19 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 2:34pm
Question: Are you planning on doing any of the following in the next 12 months? Graph shows the % who selected each item. Source: 2023 Heartbeat of Australia research by ACM and the University of Canberra.
The Heartbeat of Australia study shows the majority of Australians have positive sentiments about the next 12 months, with 76 per cent of the people surveyed saying they feel happy and 69 per cent feeling optimistic.

