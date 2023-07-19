Higher education was the other area marked for big savings. The senior public servant was another one it had been suggested I send to Siberia. He was an entirely different kettle of fish. What a mistake that would have been. He came in to our first meeting and outed himself as a committed Labor supporter so we had a clean plate to start with. He identified how we might work together to achieve the government's desire. He would come with a dozen or so headline propositions for savings. We would go through the likely consequences of each one. Then after some thought I could tell him which were no-go zones. Then he'd come back with more detail on the remaining options, building in more detail as options were deleted. Until after many meetings he had shared his knowledge and expertise in the most comprehensible, cogent and coherent way imaginable. He let me into his world. He knew every nook and cranny of higher education. He was one of the best and smartest people I've worked with.